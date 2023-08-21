Monday, August 21, 2023 – Detectives have recovered a motorbike that a boda boda rider had bought from Watu Credit on loan and instead of servicing the loan, he decided to ‘steal’ the bike.

The sleuths located the stolen bike in Eldoret and upon further investigations, they found out that the rogue client had buried it in his compound.

They retrieved the bike from a hole that he had dug in his compound and arrested him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.