Monday, August 21, 2023 – Detectives have recovered a motorbike that a boda boda rider had bought from Watu Credit on loan and instead of servicing the loan, he decided to ‘steal’ the bike.

The sleuths located the stolen bike in Eldoret and upon further investigations, they found out that the rogue client had buried it in his compound.

They retrieved the bike from a hole that he had dug in his compound and arrested him.

Watch the video.  

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous article“Afadhali wangeaniachia kiwete,” – LADY mourns her boyfriend, a notorious motorbike riding thug, who was shot dead by undercover cops in Mwiki (PHOTOs)
Next articleKenyan lady who had unprotected SEX with a MBABA only to hear he is HIV+ over the moon after testing negative 3 months later – Shares her story.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply