Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Over the weekend, former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan flew to Central Kenya to attend a colourful traditional marriage for his nephew.

The wedding between Jude Ogbuku from Nigeria and Joy Wanjiru from Runyenjes attracted a high-powered delegation from Nigeria led by the former president.

The colourful ceremony was conducted at the posh Izaak Walton Hotel in Embu town.

Both Joy and Jude are lawyers by profession.

Joy is the daughter of former Minister Kamwithi Munyi.

Kamwithi Munyi served as the Minister for Cooperatives and Development during the Moi era.

Munyi was a well-grounded politician who made history in the 1988 elections by receiving the highest number of votes for any Member of Parliament.

He also led a flashy lifestyle.

Besides his well-designed suits, he also wore two expensive wristwatches at the same time.

People understood this to mean that he did not trust either of the watches to be correct, so he needed two of them lest he miss a presidential event.

Those who knew him don’t agree with this assertion, saying the flamboyant MP was simply a big spender and an extravagant person.

Below are photos of the posh wedding that you probably missed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.