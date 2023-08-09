Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he will still engage with his Mathira constituency village mates despite being the second in command in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, Gachagua, who had taken another of his morning walks in his village, said he was elated to have had some of his hometown people join him for the walk.

He said during the walk, they had time to bond.

“I kicked off the day with an early morning walk, an exercise that I particularly love when I am in the village because it is a great moment to engage and catch up with fellow villagers – and even share lots of laughter.

“It was also reinvigorating to do the kilometers with some of the villagers who joined me in the walk.

“We had time to bond again,” the DP said.

He noted that during his interactions with various groups of people, he received a lot of good feedback from them on key issues affecting the region and the country at large.

The deputy president assured the Nyeri residents that they will do all that is within their ability, to rebuild the country to its glory.

During the morning walk, Gachagua said he visited his late mother’s best friend and they got to relive some of the moments they shared.

“I visited one of my late mother’s- best friends, Peris Gathoni.

“We shared memories of some moments with her friend; my mother, Martha Kirigo, recalling, with nostalgia, how the two women of steel hustled to raise us from boys to men,” Gachagua said.

“My interaction with pupils and students on their way to school took me back many years, when I walked bare feet to Kabiru-in Primary School in the dark and chilly mornings, as we sought an education.”

Gachagua and President William Ruto will on Wednesday mark the last of their five-day tour of the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST