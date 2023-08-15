Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott has claimed the American will send Anthony Joshua ‘into the next dimension’ following his victory against Robert Helenius over the weekend.

Joshua beat Helenius in the seventh round with a crushing right hand and is now expected to fight Deontay Wilder next.

Joshua’s trainer Scott has revealed some insight into the Bronze Bomber’s mindsight after watching the fight.

‘He (Wilder) was like “we needed that”.

We both said the same thing because at first, it was looking like it was getting ready to go the distance,’ Scott said to the October Red YouTube channel.

‘So when the knockout came I called him on FaceTime and he was like “I’m glad he got that, we needed it done just like that”.

‘So we’re both satisfied, the fight is bigger to me than it was because of the knockout, so shoutout to AJ to going out there and getting the job done.’

‘Was I really impressed besides the knockout? No. Did it give me type of feeling that we got some trouble coming in January? No.

‘It actually makes me more confident. I know that he only has three or four rounds in the ring with Deontay before he gets knocked out.

‘It went up to the [seventh] round, but before then – the story is that AJ was being patient. He wasn’t trying to go for the knockout. That’s the sales pitch. But I really look at it like he wasn’t taking chances early on.

‘And that’s like a good thing, especially when your next fight is possibly Deontay Wilder, who’s the hardest puncher in the history of the sport.

‘Deontay is a very dangerous fighter right now. Deontay is coming to send him to the next dimension and that is his intention. When he is not punching at you, he is punching through you.’

Helenius was a late replacement for Dillian Whyte, who was withdrawn from the fight in London after failing a drugs test just days before the showdown.