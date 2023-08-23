Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – The late John DeMathew’s second wife Carolyne has disclosed that the first wife Safarina emerged victorious in a contentious inheritance case.

Trouble started in 2021 over DeMathew’s music earnings and properties.

Initially, they shared the proceeds derived from his work, but the situation changed after Caroline began her own YouTube channel.

Safarina blocked Caroline’s access to their late husband’s earnings following this development.

She attempted to resolve the matter through arbitrators and discussions with Sarafina but her efforts did not bear fruits, prompting her to move to the High Court.

Unfortunately, she lost the case.

“About the court, yes she (Sarafina) won and there’s always a winner and a loser,” Carolyne responded to a fan who wanted to know whether claims that she did not get a share of DeMathew’s inheritance were true.

During De’Mathew’s third anniversary, Carolynne said that only one of her late husband’s friends has been checking up on her after everyone abandoned her.

Carolyne also announced to her fans that she was thrown out of the home she shared with her late husband.

She wished the deceased would come back and see how his friends turned their back on her.

“I swear Njogu was your friend. He has been checking up on me and your little Mathew, Simba,” Carolyne wrote.

“I wish you knew how your family treated me as well after your demise.

“They even threw me out of our house, where I gave birth to your son” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.