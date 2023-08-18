Friday, August 18, 2023 – It is now emerging that Teresia Wanjiku, the woman arrested in Ngara after detectives raided an infamous drug den is innocent.

According to investigations by NTV, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics unit arrested the wrong woman during the early morning raid.

Wanjiru’s daughter, Sheila Waithera, said she had just returned home when her friend told her that her mother had been arrested for selling drugs.

“I told the officers that they had the wrong person because I had left my mother cooking at her hotel less than an hour ago,” she said.

Teresia’s son also believes that their mother is innocent.

“The person they are looking for is well known.

“She was even arrested last year but later released.

“They know what she looks like. Her complexion, body structure and even skin tone is very different from my mother’s.

“They should release her,” he said.

The woman being sought by detectives is called Nancy Indoverie Kizungu alias Mathe, a major bhang distributor in Nairobi.

She managed to escape after being tipped off about the raid.

She has been a powerful influence that has seen her remain in business for years without any police interference.

Watch a video of an investigation by NTV.

