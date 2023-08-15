Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Vocal Jubilee blogger, Pauline Njoroge, claims over Ksh 300,000 was withdrawn from her account after DCI arrested her and withheld her bank cards.

She claims that the money was withdrawn via an online transaction.

“On the evening of 3rd Aug 2023, Ksh302,842 was withdrawn from my account through an online transaction, a matter my defense team raised in court yesterday since the DCI officers were the only third parties who had had actual possession and access to my bank cards before the theft,” she wrote on social media.

She linked the theft to a pseudo account on Facebook, which she says was aware of the fraud.

“Now, the following morning, (4th Aug 2023) a Facebook account by the name Mary Mukami (obviously a pseudo account) wrote this post meaning he/she was aware of what they had done,” she added.

Pauline was arrested alongside her friend and a driver while visiting Watamu in Kilifi County.

Police initially claimed that Njoroge and the other two had been found in possession of narcotics.

However, no charges were filed against them when they appeared in court two days later.

