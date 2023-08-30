Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested four members of a cartel suspected of defrauding Kenyans seeking passports as delays in processing the critical travel document persist.

This is after Interior Secretary Kithure Kindiki issued an order for a clean-up at the Immigration Department.

The arrests follow complaints from Kenyans who have been forced to suspend their travels after the department took too long to process passports which has been blamed on corruption, faulty printing machines, and a shortage of booklets.

They will be charged with the offense of preparing to commit a felony and conspiracy to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The four include Josphat Khamandi Manyonyi, Howard Tsimbagi alias Button, Ahmed Ibrahim Sheikh, and Hassan Mohamed Hosman.

“The objective of the operation was to arrest brokers who take advantage of members of the public and solicit bribes for otherwise free services,” read the statement in part.

“This has contributed to a public outcry and a perception of inefficiency and corruption in service delivery. Four suspected brokers were arrested at booked at Central Police Station.”

The suspects’ phones were confiscated and submitted for analysis to support further investigations.

However, the big fish at Nyayo House still roams freely and the defrauding is likely to continue.

Subsequently, Director-General of Immigration Evelyn Cheluget summoned departmental heads at the famed building over the backlog of passports.

During the meeting, she warned all employees at the Directorate of Immigration who have been aiding Kenyans in securing passports through corrupt means.

After the meeting, the institution also introduced nightshifts to increase the printing of passports – a service that will now run from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

