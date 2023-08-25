Friday, August 25, 2023 – Football legend and club owner, David Beckham, has insisted that people suggesting Inter Miami’s recent wins are a ‘fix’ are paying them the ‘biggest compliment that anyone can give’.

Inter Miami came from two goals down to beat FC Cincinnati on penalties to reach the US Open Cup final after Lionel Messi provided a stunning assist in the 97th minute to take the game to extra-time.

It comes just days after the former Barcelona trio of Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, helped Beckham’s franchise to their first-ever trophy, winning the Leagues Cup after beating SC Nashville on penalties.

After their victory over Nashville on Saturday, Beckham responded to ‘fix’ claims when a reporter stated their recent matches almost appeared to be scripted.

Beckham said: ‘Every time Leo [Messi] scores one of these goals, every time Busi [Sergio Busquets] makes one of these passes, every time Jordi [Alba] makes one of these runs, people say ‘Is it a fix?’

‘It’s the biggest compliment that anyone can give these players because it is like a movie.

‘You watch these players play and it’s emotional because everything about their play is beautiful. Everything about their mannerisms is beautiful and everything about them as individuals, off the pitch, is beautiful.’