Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has accused President William Ruto of eating with the so-called sugar cartels that he is purporting to fight when he served as Agriculture Minister.

In a statement, Maanzo rubbished Ruto’s fight against sugar cartels, terming his remarks a political rhetoric.

He questioned Ruto’s commitment to fight sugar barons, yet he failed to deal with them when he served as Agriculture Minister.

According to Maanzo, Ruto should have tackled the sugar sector menace when he served as the Minister for Agriculture in former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

“Unfortunately, the president has been on a campaign mood ever since elections were over. That gear has never been released and he is campaigning for 2027. He was the minister for agriculture and he did nothing about the cartels,” Maanzo said.

Maanzo also termed the president’s remarks against sugar sector investors as unlawful threats for which he should apologise.

Ruto should let the court see the matter through if Jaswant Rai has broken the law, Maanzo said.

“I was in the National Assembly Agriculture Committee for 10 years. This is an attempt; by threatening Rai, he is then going to be released to the extortionists and be extorted so that he avers the fears of going to jail or is not prosecuted,” Maanzo said on Thursday on Citizen TV.

“He is Indian although he is a Kenyan national, he is being threatened with extradition… that amounts to a threat and the president should apologise for that. They should arrest him if they have evidence against him.”

Ruto has threatened to deal with sugar cartels head-on for exploiting Western Kenya residents, giving them three options to either go to jail, be deported, or go to heaven.

The Kenyan DAILY POST