Monday, August 28, 2023 – Popular Ugandan socialite and events host Christine Nampeera is trending after her private video with her boyfriend Barasha surfaced online.

The well-endowed socialite and her boyfriend were secretly filmed quenching their sexual thirst in the washrooms at one of Kampala’s nightclubs after getting intoxicated.

They were quick to rush to the washrooms to quench their sexual thirst, little did they know that they were being filmed by an unknown individual.

The video has since elicited reactions among internet users, with some questioning why they would stoop that low by making love in the toilet, while meme lords have already embarked on doing what they know best.

Nampeera has issued an apology after the video leaked and spread online like a bushfire.

Watch the leaked sex video here LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.