Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has confirmed that an official in his ministry, whom he was ordered to dismiss on account of being corrupt by President William Ruto is no longer working with the agency.

In a statement, Murkomen revealed that Margaret Wanja Muthui was procedurally sacked on May 29, 2023.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the officer mentioned by HE President Ruto was dismissed from the government agency on 29th of May 2023 after the due process was followed,” Murkomen said in a tweet.

Earlier, President Ruto, while detailing the rot in ministries, described the officials as “corrupt to the core”.

Speaking during the signing of performance contracts for cabinet secretaries at State House, the Head of State said the woman believed she was untouchable.

“There was one lady in one of the Roads department, corrupt to the core, to the extent that she could not be transferred by anybody, even by the Minister, because if she was transferred she would go to court, buy the court process and make sure that she is returned, that is the kind of chronic that corruption has taken us,” the President said.

“I hope that lady no longer works for the government of Kenya.

“We cannot have such. There are people who have made government offices their private property,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST