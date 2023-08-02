Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, is a big embarrassment to President William Ruto’s government, going by the number of trips he made in the first 100 days in office.

When he was elected to office in August last year, Ruto vowed to manage public resources well and when he appointed his cabinet, he also urged them to manage public money since Kenyans are their employers.

However, Kuria ignored Ruto’s advice and has been globe-trotting using taxpayers’ money.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, in the first 100 days in office, Kuria travelled abroad 18 times, where he spent over Sh 200 million.

Most of Kuria’s foreign trips were non-essential and this is the reason why President William Ruto has put a cap on foreign trips by senior government officials.

“CS Moses Kuria made 18 trips in his first 100 days in office,” Nyakundi wrote on his Twitter page.

