Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Police have arrested a 47-year-old woman on suspicion that she caused the death of her husband.

The Zambian woman identified as Mwila Kasase was arrested alongside her two sons.

It is believed that she enlisted her sons to physically harm their father.

A police report indicates that the suspects used a plank and various kitchen utensils during the vicious attack.

Reports also indicate that the deadly incident appears to have been triggered by the woman’s displeasure over her husband’s use of their family car.

Kasase was away visiting a friend when she directed one of her sons to pick the family vehicle, which her deceased husband, Alex Kanyama Zulu, had driven out with.

When her son informed her that the car was not available as her husband was still using it, the news apparently angered her, forcing her to find alternative means to get home.

She ganged up with her children to beat her husband using a plank and other kitchen utensils.

Interestingly, the widow took to social media to mourn the deceased husband, explaining that the death had broken her.

“Chafina how, how. My God why? I am so lost for words, how do I even mourn you?

“How will I live without you? Bashi Madiba, this hurts so deep!” she posted after he died.

Below are photos of the woman and her deceased husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.