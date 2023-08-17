Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Fox News top hosts Greg Gutfeld has opined that many of the world’s problems would be solved if women were to vanish from earth.

Greg Gutfeld, who was recently promoted to host his own prime time hour on the right wing channel, made a series of brazenly sexist comments on Monday’s edition of “The Five” during a discussion on looting.

As surveillance video played showing a smash-and-grab that occurred over the weekend at a Los Angeles Nordstrom, Gutfeld went on a rant portraying women as soft on crime and effectively blaming the entire gender for policies that would prevent such crimes from being committed.

“What would happen if all the women took a ladies week off and they went to Venus … How many of these problems would still exist?” Gutfeld wondered.

Gutfeld, who allowed for the possibility that new problems would emerge in the absence of women, confidently argued that “smash and grabs” and “rampant recidivism” would “disappear.”

Gutfeld then acknowledged that what he was saying might not sit well with Jeanine Pirro, a tough-on-crime co-host of “The Five” who previously worked as a prosecutor and served as a New York state judge.

“I know this is offensive to the judge because she thinks like a dude,” Gutfeld joked.

Gutfeld concluded his rant, shouting, “What I’m saying is that we have gotten so soft and it is because we have decided that discipline and punishment is wrong.”

Watch video below

Greg Gutfeld appears to blame women for a rise in crime. Crime was much higher in the 1970's and 80's. Women had lower status in the 1970's. Worldwide men commit about 90% of all violent crime – regardless of culture, a trend that has existed as long as crime stats have existed. pic.twitter.com/7QY3joWvIZ — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) August 14, 2023