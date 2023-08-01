Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has savagely attacked Mt Kenya leaders for demanding the inclusion of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the planned talks between President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Mt Kenya leaders have been issuing ultimatums, saying for talks between Ruto and Raila to happen, then Gachagua must be consulted.

But speaking on Tuesday, Khalwale suggested that if Mt Kenya leaders want Gachagua to be part of the talks, they should propose his name to the five-member delegation of Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“I want to ask my brothers from Mt Kenya.

“I saw you running around yesterday lamenting that the deputy president should have been involved in the talks.

“Lawmakers from Mt Kenya, you are being premature.

“The first two people who sat and agreed were Ruto and Raila because they were on the ballot,” Khalwale said.

The senator further supported the talks between Ruto and Raila saying Kenyans should not lose lives because of political differences between the two leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST