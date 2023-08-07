Monday, August 7, 2023 – A couple is trending online over the “unique” way they both told each about their secret partners they are getting married to.

The lady who first made a teary confession in the voice note, told her boyfriend to forgive her as she has decided to move on with the man her family is forcing on her.

Responding to the confession, the man begged her to also forgive him as he has held his traditional wedding and is now preparing for his white wedding.

The man who shared a photo of his wedding invite, also told her to turn up for his wedding with her would-be husband.