Friday, August 25, 2023 – Controversial social media influencer, Andrew Tate allegedly told a rape victim he would get her pregnant and lock her away, fined webcam workers for crying, and tried to coerce them into group sex, according to files compiled by Romanian prosecutors.

In hundreds of pages of reported testimony and evidence, several women detail how they were allegedly verbally and physically abused by Tate and his brother Tristan while being coerced to create online pornographic content.

One woman told prosecutors Tate, 36, would rape her while holding her head so she couldn’t move and threatened to get her pregnant and lock her in a house because she had sent him negative messages, according to files seen by the BBC.

The alleged rape victim told prosecutors that she ‘was crying and scared because she thought [Andrew Tate] was capable of anything.’ She claims that during one attack, Tate ordered her to take off her clothes while keeping her shoes on and then ‘slapped her across the face’.

Another woman who worked for Tate claimed the misogynistic influencer tried to coerce them into having group sex with women and when she refused, he told her: ‘Shut up you whore, you will do as I say’.

Tate’s workers would also be fined 10 percent of their earnings from OnlyFans, PornHub and other sites for miniscule infractions – such as crying or wiping their noses while performing live on the webcams or taking a long break. It meant one alleged victim owed the Tate brothers £3,412 in debts.

The prosecution’s files not only include a series of allegations of rape, human trafficking and exploitation of women but also detail how subscriptions to Tate and Tristan’s online groups appear to make them $5million (£3.9million) a month.

Tate, Tristan, 35, and two Romanian women – Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel – are all accused of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Tate is also charged with raping a woman.

All four were released from house arrest earlier this month and placed under judicial control – but now the prosecution have released files detailing the allegations made against them.

There are seven female victims in the case, Romanian prosecutors say, who were lured with false pretences of love and transported to Romania, where the gang sexually exploited them and subjected them to physical violence.

In the 300 pages of reported testimony and evidence, the women claim they were forced to create specific pornographic content and meet a strict schedule. If they didn’t, they were threatened with verbal and physical abuse.

Georgiana Naghel reportedly told the women she would ‘break your teeth’ or that they would ‘end up in the morgue’, according to transcribed text messages. Naghel is accused of attacking a woman, a claim she denies.

Those women creating pornographic content for the Tate brother’s webcam business allege their income was controlled by the two men.

The alleged victims claim they were fined 10 percent by the Tate brothers for the smallest of details, such as crying while live, wiping their nose while on camera, or taking too long on breaks.

One victim claimed Tate, who had allegedly talked to her of love and marriage, had tried to coerce her into group sex. She reportedly told Tate in a transcribed message: ‘I will not have sex with girls. I’m not going to do this.’ She then added: ‘Baby, I gotta drink for this. I can’t do it without drinking.’

Tate allegedly responded: ‘Don’t be boring… I want to see that you submit to me… Shut up you whore, you will do as I say.’In a text message, Tate also allegedly says he is the ‘leader’ of the adult content business.

Tristan Tate also appeared to say in audio messages from 2020 that he didn’t want the women to have access to their accounts on PornHub and OnlyFans.

‘I don’t want them to have the passwords, I don’t want them to have anything,’ Tristan allegedly said. ‘I don’t want you to tell them they have OnlyFans, I want that money to be used by me and you, screw them.’

In another part of the transcript of the audio message, Tristan reportedly said: ‘Mainly I’m going to slave these bitches… I’m going to make them work even more hours and hours and hours… I work these bitches like slaves… SLAVE work. Minimum 10 or 12 hours a day.’

The files also refer to how subscriptions to the Tate brothers’ War Room and Hustler’s University, which apparently helps men ‘become the best versions of themselves’, means the brothers earn an eyewatering $5million a month in fees.

The prosecution allege that the Tate brothers do not have income ‘from lawful activities’. Instead, from 2018 onwards, they acquired ‘numerous properties’, ’15 of the rarest and most expensive cars’ worth around £3million as well as jewellery and $400,000 in cryptocurrency.

A spokesperson for the Tate brothers told MailOnline: ‘We vehemently deny the serious allegations brought against our clients, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.

The brothers are currently undergoing legal processes in Romania and should be allowed the presumption of innocence.

We encourage the media and public to consider all parties involved innocent until proven otherwise beyond any reasonable doubt. The information being put forward is one sided, allegedly coming from the prosecution’s case.

Whilst we respect that authorities have to thoroughly investigate any potential wrongdoing, we would like to remind the media and the public that a trial is upcoming and it is a judge’s prerogative to rule on the allegations brought forward against Andrew and Tristan.’

‘As stated before, all intimate relationships that the Tate brothers have engaged in have been fully consensual and private preferences should remain private, not publicised and scrutinised for the sake of entertainment.’

Tate was released from house arrest last month – and soon afterwards shared a video purporting to show his escapades on his first night outside.