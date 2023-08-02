Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has suspended the operations of the controversial tech firm WorldCoin and any other entity that may be similarly engaging the members of the public.

In a statement, the Kindiki-led Ministry highlighted the safety of public data in relation to the collection of information through the registration of citizens through a collection of eyeball/iris data.

This is after thousands of Kenyans queued at shopping malls where the iris scans are being taken.

“Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data,” read part of the statement.

Kindiki pointed out that the government would undertake all measures to assure public safety and the integrity of the financial transactions involving such a large number of citizens be satisfactorily provided upfront.

Further, appropriate action will be taken on any natural or juristic person who furthers, aids, abets, or otherwise engages in or is connected with the activities until the government deems WorldCoin safe.

Following the directive, police officers were deployed to disperse hundreds queuing at KICC, Nairobi for the exercise.

The directive comes minutes after ICT CS Eliud Owalo had given WorldCoin a clean bill of health.

According to Owalo, the international company was in operation since it had not broken any laws.

Kenyans have in the past week been queuing to enroll in the initiative – which awards users 25 free tokens, known as WLD, once they verify, they are humans by scanning their iris.

The free tokens can be transferred to cryptocurrencies and can hence be cashed out as liquid money.

Currently, 25 tokens translate to Ksh7,786.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.