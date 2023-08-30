Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – President William Ruto’s ambitious affordable housing project is in serious jeopardy.

This is after his own government admitted it may not be able to deliver houses to Kenyans as Ruto promised even after deducting money from Kenyans by force.

In a statement yesterday, the State Department of Public Works disclosed that it may take longer than promised to materialise after it emerged that the Housing Ministry does not have enough professionals to deliver the plan.

The department stated that they were facing an acute shortage of technical staff to support the project.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning, and Public Works, Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang lamented they currently have less than 400 technical staff.

“The limited number of architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, and other professionals has hindered our ability to provide effective service,” the PS stated.

The committee chairperson Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno questioned how the department will ensure the housing units are delivered with the shortage.

Ruto’s ambitious affordable housing plan aims to deliver at least 200,000 units annually.

“This vision cannot be realised if the Department responsible for maintaining industry standards and quality, faces such a severe staff shortage,” Ngeno remarked.

To ensure the plan is implemented as promised, the committee directed the PS to present a comprehensive report with information on all the staffing requirements of the institution.

Ngeno asked Arumonyang to include any additional support the department may need to guarantee the housing plan is fulfilled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.