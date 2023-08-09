Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – An Australian comedian shocked his audience when he sucked a woman’s foot in front of her husband during a live show.

Comedian Benjamin ‘Frenchy’ French recently had a show in Bribie Island, Queensland.

During the show, he asked a young woman what she did for work, and things took a different turn when he ended up sucking her mother’s foot.

Audience member Tara, who was at the comedy show with her mother Trish and father Steven, told Frenchy she works in a shoe shop.

‘Is that where you got your fresh kicks you saucy minx?’ the comedian asked Tara’s mother Trish, before adding:

‘You ever had your foot sucked on?’

Trish replied:

‘Maybe, why? Are you offering?’

Frenchie then said to her:

‘I knew you were a spunky one, I’ll suck your feet, don’t think I won’t!’

The comedian then hopped down to the audience, got down on his knees and sucked Trish’s toes for several seconds.

‘I went four toes deep on that one,’ he shouted after the act as the crowd burst out laughing.

‘I sucked that foot like a dick, like I really went for it.’

While the crowd were still laughing, Trish shocked them when she admitted that she hadn’t washed her feet in a week.

‘You haven’t washed your feet for a week?!?’

Frenchie said, before looking at her husband Steve and shouting:

‘Wash her feet!’

He then added:

‘Why did I do that, it’s too early in the show to be sucking a woman’s toes, I’m sorry Steve.’

