Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have called it quits after less than a year of dating.

The former SNL star, 29, and the actress, 27, met on the set of the 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies and began dating in December, but have now split, according to a source who spoke with People.

‘He’s single again,’ the insider told the publication of the comedian, who previously had a whirlwind nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian.

Despite the breakup, the source revealed that Pete is in good spirits: ‘He’s out and about and doing really well.’ In May, Chase opened up about their ‘sacred’ relationship for the first time during an interview with Nylon Magazine.

She said: ‘[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing. As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again.

‘We talk about everything and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred.

Discussing the attention surrounding her new romance with Kim Kardashian’s ex, she said: ‘The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes… It’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.’

In April, Pete gushed over Chase at the premiere of his semi-autobiographical series Bupkis.

‘I mean, she’s the best. She’s the best actress,’ Davidson told ET.

‘She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going so…I had a blast.’

The pair first sparked romance rumors last December when they attended a New York Rangers game together.

In March the couple took a romantic trip to Hawaii where they were spotted indulging in multiple PDAs.

A source told DailyMail.com: ‘Pete and Chase went on a quick vacation at the new 1 Hotel in Hawaii with some of her family and his friends for some ‘r&r.’ Pete couldn’t stop smiling and chatting with the very welcoming staff.

Pete and Chase were seen checking out the spa and golfing.

Pete and Chase met while playing boyfriend and girlfriend in the A24 thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies, which debuted at the South by Southwest festival before hitting theaters in August.