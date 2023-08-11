Friday, August 11, 2023 – A bag of cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House in July reportedly may have belonged to someone in the “Biden family orbit” — and the president allegedly knows who it is.

Soldier of Fortune publisher, Susan Katz Keating made the shocking claim, citing three security sources, in a report published this week — even texting a number linked to President Biden in a bid to get the culprit.

According to Keating, while the Secret Service publicly announced on July 13 they had closed the investigation without identifying a suspect due to a “lack of physical evidence,” authorities were able to follow enough clues to come up with a name and were confident enough in their detective work to inform the commander-in-chief.

“If you want the name, ask Joe Biden,” one source told Keating.

“He knows who it is.”

“It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” said a second source, referring to the president’s adult son — who has admitted to being a drug addict.

Keating then said she texted a number provided by the White House, purportedly to send Biden SMS messages, and asked point-blank: “Three trusted sources tell me the Secret Service gave you the name of the person who brought the cocaine into the Executive Mansion. Is this true; and if so, can you please confirm the name?”

The message from Keating bounced back with the label “Not Delivered.”

The Secret Service has vehemently denied the report.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The NY Post that Soldier of Fortune’s claim that the agency identified the cocaine’s owner and then briefed the president “is false.”

“The Secret Service does not know who transported the small bag of cocaine into the White House,” Guglielmi said.

“Our investigation could not lead to a person of interest and there were no discernible fingerprints or DNA that could be recovered from the packaging.”

He added: “Our source is the independent crime lab of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This institution is not affiliated with the Secret Service, or the Department of Homeland Security. The FBI is nationally accredited in this area of forensic science and they conducted a very thorough analysis of the packaging.”

On July 2, a Secret Service agent on a routine patrol flagged roughly one gram of cocaine in a storage locker inside the West Wing executive entrance, according to GOP lawmakers briefed on the matter.

Investigators quickly determined that the white powdery substance found in the White House last month was positive for cocaine hydrochloride. Many in the US political circle have pondered how cocaine wound up in one of the most secure buildings in the country.

“I noted the text because every other method I tried brought no results. I am getting a lot of good information from sources, but I have to give the White House / Biden the opportunity to respond,” Keating told The Post.

“I sent several text messages, as per their offering. Each time, it bounced back as undelivered. I published the screenshot to show that I used the method the White House told me to use, and it didn’t work. I wanted to document that I made the attempt.”