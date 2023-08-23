Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – CNN International correspondent, Larry Madowo, has opened up on his little-know relationship with media personality-turned politician Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Taking to twitter, Madowo revealed that Wamuchomba, now Githunguri Member of Parliament, played a crucial role in his early career when he began his journey in mainstream media at Bahasha FM before moving to KTN.

In fact, Wamuchomba was Madowo’s first media boss.

Madowo made the revelations after he bumped into Wamuchomba in Joburg, South Africa on Sunday, August 20.”Just bumped into my first-ever boss in broadcast media – in Joburg.

“Kenyan lawmaker Gathoni Wamuchomba ran Bahasha FM & hosted its breakfast show then, I was just 20 years old when I started out,” Larry wrote.

The celebrated journalist went to reveal that Wamuchomba told him that she is waiting for his wedding to which Madowo laughed off.

“Gathoni amesema anangoja harusi. Hata mimi nangoja,” Larry added.

Madowo, 36, is one of the most eligible bachelors Kenyans at home and abroad but he doesn’t seem to be in hurry to quit that club.

