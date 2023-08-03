Thursday, July 3, 2023 – Two middle-aged women were arraigned in court for drugging a man, leading to his death.

Purity Kajuju and Caroline Kagwira met the deceased during a Mugithi night held at El Paraiso Resort in Kisii town.

The deceased was found unconscious in his house on July 23.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives trailed the suspects for weeks and arrested them recently in Kasarani, Nairobi.

They were found in possession of the deceased’s phones and laptops.

The suspects will be detained at Nyanchwa police station while the deceased’s body lies at Hema Hospital’s morgue in Kisii.

Below are more explicit photos of the ruthless mchele ladies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.