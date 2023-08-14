Monday, August 14, 2023 – The church is reportedly angry with President William Ruto after he locked religious institutions out of government funding.

The church-based institutions have now implored Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to plead with Ruto to reconsider the new funding model for universities and colleges.

The University of Eastern Africa, Baraton, conveyed this message on behalf of the church-based institutions, which ride the risk of losing millions from the government in the form of scholarships.

Baraton delivered a statement during the 41st Graduation Ceremony, expressing that unless the funding model is revised, there’s a risk of dwindling numbers that could potentially result in closure.

“Church academic institutions are for non-profit making organisations.

“What we do is for the benefit of the society,” the University complained of being left out of government-funded scholarship schemes.

“We ask you when you have a discussion with the President to take a soft corner.”

To demonstrate how the new funding model was affecting faith-based institutions, Baraton announced that it had only been able to attract 5,000 students out of 881,416 students who sat for the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Baraton further requested the Deputy President to have a look at capitation advanced to private universities for students placed under government-sponsored programme.

For instance, the institution divulged that when the government started placing students in private universities in 2017, the institutions used to receive Ksh70,000.

The figure was then gradually reduced and in the 2022/2023 academic year, the amount had reduced to Ksh19,000.

“Even students from secondary school pay higher fees than that,” the institution complained.

On his part, Gachagua defended the new funding model, noting that it had been necessitated by the need to save universities and students from financial challenges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.