Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has been ranked as the most active senator by Mzalendo Trust.

The Mzalendo Trust report covers the period between September 29 last year to June 30, 2023.

“Most active senators were Samson Cherargei of Nandi under the UDA flagship, Eddy Oketch of Migori under ODM,” the report read.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua of UDA was the third most active senator.

Mombasa’s Mohamed Faki under UDA came in fourth while UDA-nominated senator Tabitha Mutinda was fifth most active.

“On average, a member of the Senate spoke 41 times.

“Only one Senator spoke less than 10 times with a majority contributing in plenary 50 times or more,” the report said.

Cherargei was also ranked the most active youth senator in the senate.

“Most active youth senator was Samson Cherargei of Nandi under the UDA flagship,” the report read.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch under the ODM party was ranked second best youth senator in the parliamentary scorecard.

UDA Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda came in third while fellow UDA-nominated senators Gloria Orwoba and Esther Okenyuri came in fourth and fifth respectively.

The least active senators are nominated senators Chimera Mwinzago of UDA, Hezena Lemaletian of ODM, and Karen Nyamu of UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST