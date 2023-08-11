Friday, August 11, 2023 – The Premier League are investigating Chelsea over claims they paid millions to offshore companies during Roman Abramovich’s reign.

A probe has been launched after the club’s American bosses, who took over following the Russian’s enforced departure, self-reported to the top flight, Football Association, and UEFA.

While Chelsea are yet to be charged, should they be found guilty they could be hit with a considerable fine or points deduction.

The new owners at Stamford Bridge made the submissions after flagging concerns over a number of previous transactions they uncovered during the takeover process.

Their concerns are over a number of payments to different offshore entities which are thought to be linked to transfers and which were not included in Chelsea’s annual reporting under financial regulations.

The probe will examine potential links between the offshore entities and those involved in the transfers.

Payments made by Chelsea to the father of Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, signed from Brondby in 2012, are expected to form part of the investigation.

They were made public by Danish newspaper Politiken in 2018, which – as part of the ‘Football Leaks’ cache of documents – claimed the club employed Sten Christensen as a scout on the day they concluded a deal for his son, and subsequently paid him more than £650,000 over four years while he was still employed as a goalkeeping coach at Brondby.

Chelsea have already agreed to an £8.6m settlement with UEFA for financial fair play breaches which also relate to their previous ownership.