Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Premier League club, Chelsea has confirmed Romelu Lukaku has joined Roma on a season-long loan.

The Belgian joins former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital, finally escaping purgatory at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku, who joined the Blues for £97.5million in 2021, stoked controversy by publicly revealing his wish to rejoin Inter Milan just four months after he penned his Chelsea deal.

The striker went back to Inter Milan on loan last season and has been seeking an exit since returning to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea held further talks with Roma on Sunday in a bid to agree a £7m loan fee for Lukaku and ultimately accepted a £5m fee to secure his exit.

Lukaku was asked to take a £7m cut on his annual salary of £17m.

Confirming his exit on Thursday, Chelsea released a blunt statement which read: ‘Romelu Lukaku has completed a season-long loan move to Serie A club A.S. Roma.

‘The Belgium international, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2021, spent the previous campaign on loan at Inter Milan.’

‘Lukaku will link up in the Italian capital with former Chelsea head coach Jose Mourinho, who guided Roma to the Europa League final last season.’

The 30-year-old worked under Mourinho during his time at Old Trafford, where he scored 42 goals in 96 appearances.