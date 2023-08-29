Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Roma have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea over a loan deal for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international returned to Stamford Bridge this summer after spending the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Inter Milan.

Inter were keen to bring Lukaku back to the club, but pulled out of a potential deal after learning he had been in discussions with rivals Juventus.

While a move to Juventus failed to materialise, Lukaku also turned down the chance to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Chelsea had been determined to sell Lukuku this summer, but they have been forced to consider loan proposals with time running out in the transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, Roma have now reached an agreement with Chelsea over a season-long loan move.

Chelsea were keen to secure a £8m loan fee, but have compromised on a figure just over £5m, so they do not have to contribute to the player’s salary.

Lukaku, who has agreed to take a pay cut on his £320,000-per-week salary, will earn around £6.4m during his time in the Italian capital.