Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Chelsea have reportedly activated the £35million release clause in the contract of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

The France under-21 international, 21, is expected to become the latest summer arrival at Stamford Bridge, The Athletic reported.

Mail Sport’s Transfer Confidential column revealed on Monday that Chelsea had stepped up their pursuit of Olise.

He was formerly an academy player at Chelsea between 2009 and 2016. Olise is currently recovering from a torn hamstring suffered while playing for France at the Under-21 European Championship earlier this summer, which will keep him sidelined until the end of September.

He would be the latest incoming at the West London club as American owner Todd Boehly once again splashes the cash.

They have just concluded a British record £115m deal to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and are chasing the £50m Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

If they complete a deal for Lavia, Chelsea’s summer spending would be pushing the £400m mark after they also signed Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu and Angelo Gabriel.

Olise’s purchase would also push the total amount spent since Boehly took over close to the £1billion mark.