Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, has reiterated that Kenya held its most accessible and credible elections on August 9, 2022.

Chebukati’s remarks accompanied his presentation on the ‘Role of Technology in Improving the Integrity of the Electoral Process in Kenya’.

The Electoral Integrity Project had picked the project for their Annual Electoral Integrity Conference.

“In August 2022, Kenya held the freest, fairest, and most credible election in its history.

“I recently presented a paper titled “Role of Technology in Improving the Integrity of the Electoral Process in Kenya”.

“This video introduces the last mile test as key to achieving this feat,” Chebukati said on Wednesday in a tweet.

The Azimio side, however, insists that the election was rigged in favour of President William Ruto.

In May, when Chebukati announced that he had been picked for the project, he said he would use the time to demystify the “server issue” which the Kenyan opposition led by Raila Odinga had intensified calls to have opened.

“I am pleased to announce that my project titled “Role of Technology in Improving the Integrity of the Electoral Process in Kenya” has been accepted for presentation at Electoral Integrity’s Annual Conference to be held on July 3-7!

“My talk will demystify “the server” in Kenyan polls,” he said.

The Electoral Integrity Project (EIP) is based at the Royal Military College of Canada.

