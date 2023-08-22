Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has reemerged from the shadows after retreating from the public limelight for several months.

This retreat followed his controversial declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect in the August 9, 2022, poll.

Chebukati, who has been a bit cagy and reluctant when it comes to showing off his family ever since he became the poll body chairperson, shared a picture of him and his father.

According to his social media account on the ‘X’ platform, Chebukati, who is without a doubt aging gracefully as depicted by his white beard, is seen wearing almost similar berets to his father as they are all smiles and laughter.

“Laughter transcends generations,” he tweeted.

Chebukati’s last public appearance was before the Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal on, January 24.

He was testifying before the tribunal probing the conduct of four IEBC commissioners.

Since 2016 when former President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him as the IEBC Chair, he has managed to keep affairs concerning his family quite private.

Details concerning his wife Mary Wanyonyi came out to the public when President William nominated her for appointment as the Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Members of the National Assembly approved Wanyonyi’s appointment on after determining her suitability for the position.

Despite the uproar concerning her shortlisting and appointment, Chebukati congratulated her wife saying her expertise is well suited for the post.

