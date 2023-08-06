Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Embu County Governor Cecily Mbarire has told Mt Kenya residents not to worry ahead of the Bi-partisan talks with Raila’s Azimio.

On Sunday, Mbarire said that as a member of the committee selected to hold joint talks with the Opposition, the agenda is very clear.

“I’m ready to go where you (Ruto) have sent me and Ichung’wah to talk with our colleagues at the bipartisan talks.

“Don’t worry, we are alert on our agenda because we have clear instructions from the President,” she said at Sagana State Lodge.

Mbarire, who is also United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chair, added that a handshake will not be part of the talks.

“We are very clear on what our agenda is and we know the handshake is not part of that agenda,” she added.

Mbarire is among 5 Kenya kwanza alliance leaders who were chosen by the President to represent the coalition during the talks.

Others are Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah, Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Bungoma Women Representative Catherine Wambilianga, and UDA Vice Chairman Hassan Omar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST