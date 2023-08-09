Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – A young man has been captured on CCTV shoplifting at a liquor store located in the leafy suburbs of Kilimani.

In the footage, the cunning man is seen shopping around while pretending to be speaking on the phone.

His eyes were set on a bottle of Remmy Martin cognac worth Ksh 8,000, which had been placed on the display.

Once he confirmed that no one was monitoring him, he picked up the bottle of cognac and stuffed it in his jacket.

Watch the video.

