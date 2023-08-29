Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – A 10-year-old girl has gone missing under mysterious circumstances and left her parents in distress.

Gladwell Ayora was captured on CCTV leaving her parents’ home in Utawala on Monday(28/08/2023) at noon while carrying a backpack.

She has not been seen since then.

Her photos were circulated on social media as her parents try to trace her.

See photos of the missing girl.

