Friday, August 18, 2023 – A man called Franklin Anyanwu elicited mixed reactions after he asked if it’s right for his elder brother to marry a 33-year-old lady who has been with him since she was 19.

Reacting to the post, one Joseph Mmaduabuchi Ezeh, said God will punish the man if he fails to marry the lady.

One Ikenna Duruji countered him, saying that not every relationship leads to marriage.

“What’s the meaning of God punish him? If she’s not homely and wife material, even if she shares her life with him…she should be cast to the streets,” he added.