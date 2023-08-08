Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – The criminal battery charge against American rapper, Cardi B has been dropped following the mic-throwing incident she was involved in late last month.
Recall that while performing at Drai’s Beachclub last Saturday, Cardi B asked the crowd to splash water on her to cool her down in the burning Vegas heat.
However, when someone threw a cup with an unknown liquid and ice, she hurled the mic at the person. It ricocheted and hit another person, who filed a police report.
Cardi was then listed as a battery suspect but the case has gone nowhere, as the D.A. Cops have now concluded that Cardi did not commit a criminal offense.
Confirming the development, Cardi’s lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told TMZ;
“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>