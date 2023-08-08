Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – The criminal battery charge against American rapper, Cardi B has been dropped following the mic-throwing incident she was involved in late last month.

Recall that while performing at Drai’s Beachclub last Saturday, Cardi B asked the crowd to splash water on her to cool her down in the burning Vegas heat.

However, when someone threw a cup with an unknown liquid and ice, she hurled the mic at the person. It ricocheted and hit another person, who filed a police report.

Cardi was then listed as a battery suspect but the case has gone nowhere, as the D.A. Cops have now concluded that Cardi did not commit a criminal offense.

Confirming the development, Cardi’s lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told TMZ;

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”