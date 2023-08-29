Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – New calls are being made for rapper Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori to be arrested over their “indecent exposure” in Italy.

The couple sparked controversy yet again on Monday August 28, during a boat trip to Venice with West exposing his bare buttocks in front of tourists.

Images of the couple showed the American rapper, 46, seated at the back of the river taxi while his Australian wife, 28, placed her head on his lap.

Online critics have argued that the flesh-baring display constituted ‘public indecency,’ a charge which comes with a fine of up to €309 (AU$520), according to the Italian Constitutional Court.

‘How are these two not arrested for lewd behaviour?’ one commenter complained, as another agreed: ‘Public indecency! Keep it for the privacy of your own home.’

Someone else added: ‘’ Authorities need to arrest them for indecency doing that lewd and disgusting behaviour in public. There are clearly crowds, kids probably saw.’

Yet another user complained: ‘What is the matter with them? Maybe time the police stepped in,’ as someone else asked: ‘Why won’t the Italian government police or someone stop them?’

Other users said the bawdy display was ‘disrespectful’ to residents of the conservative Catholic nation.

‘This kind of dumb stunt is what helps paint all Americans as having zero class or respect,’ one user lamented.

‘I wish the police would arrest these two for their ignorant behaviour. They are making a mockery of the country,’ another added.

Other concerned fans have questioned whether the bizarre display is proof that the rapper is ‘controlling’ Bianca.

‘Cant anyone see that both of these people need help? Where is this woman’s family and surely Kanye has people that are interested in his well being,’ one wrote.

‘Poor girl. She looks miserable,’ one commented, as someone else added: ‘Well she certainly doesn’t look happy.’

Another fan claimed Bianca ‘needs to get out of that sick relationship’ while someone else wrote: ‘How humiliating for you. That poor woman needs help. She looks miserable. Free Bianca!’

