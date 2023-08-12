Saturday, August 12, 2023 – African football ruling body, Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it has received written statements from football stakeholders in Cameroon to investigate FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o for alleged improper conduct.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 9, CAF said it is looking into these requests based on and in accordance with the its Statutes and Regulations.

The football body stated that while the allegations are prima facie serious, Eto’o is presumed to be innocent until an appropriate judicial body concludes otherwise.

CAF added that it will make no further announcement while the investigations are ongoing and will only make public statements when the proceedings have ended..

Last month amateur football clubs in Cameroon called for the resignation of Eto’o.

The clubs cited “grave irregularities” in the organisation and has expressed concerns over several issues, including changes to the president’s mandate, the lack of publication of new statutes, and Eto’o’s involvement with a sports betting company.

The clubs questioned the legality of Eto’o’s decision to take on an ambassadorial role with the betting company, as it may violate both FIFA and FECAFOOTrules.

FIFA strictly forbids individuals bound by its code from participating in any betting, gambling, lotteries, or similar events or transactions related to football matches or competitions.

Violation of these rules can result in fines or bans from football-related activities.