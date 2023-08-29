Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – A Tiktoker has shared a video of a woman who went to a supermarket to shoplift while disguised as an ordinary shopper.

She was caught red-handed stealing a chocolate bar by the guards tasked with manning the supermarket.

She had stuffed the stolen chocolate bar in her clothes.

If you look at her, it is very hard to suspect that she is a shoplifter.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.