Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – A cunning lady went to a nightclub in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County disguising herself as an ordinary reveller but her mission was to steal.

She was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the club ransacking a handbag that a female reveller had left on the table to relieve herself in the washrooms.

She took advantage of the fact that most of the revelllers were heavily intoxicated while others were busy on the dancefloor.

The suspected thief is said to have quickly left the club when she learnt that the management was reviewing the CCTV footage.

Watch the footage.

