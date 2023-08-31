Thursday, August 31, 2023 – It is now emerging that coast-based musician Brown Mauzo assaulted his wife Vera Sidika after her Dubai trip, leading to a bitter breakup.

Word has it that after Vera jetted back to the country from Dubai, Mauzo beat her up and confiscated her passport.

He got information that she was in Dubai for ‘Rosecoco’ business.

He did not want her to make another trip outside the country to do the ‘Rosecoco’ business, prompting him to confiscate the passport.

Vera is said to have called cops after being assaulted by Brown Mauzo at their Ngong home.

She ordered him to move out of their family home at Heritage Villas, Ngong.

According to a source, the celebrity couple is not chasing clout this time around.

The break-up is real unlike in the past when they would announce their break up to market a song.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.