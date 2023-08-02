Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Controversial musician and alleged fraudster, KRG The Don, has once again left Netizens talking after he posted a video flaunting wads of cash, as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet.

In the video, KRG is seen packing wads of cash amounting to millions in a bag.

Reacting to the video, Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai alleged that KRG is living a fake lifestyle on social media to chase clout.

He is reportedly given the cash to flaunt by a former MP.

“Another broke fool who is given money by former MP to flaunt,” Alai wrote on Twitter.

KRG’s lavish lifestyle has always courted controversy on social media.

His ex-wife once hinted that he is a fraudster masquerading as a businessman.

