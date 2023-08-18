Friday, August 18, 2023 – Singer, Britney Spears has been spotted without her wedding ring just hours after news broke about her split from husband Sam Asghari.

The singer was photographed driving her white Mercedes-Benz in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 16 with her bare left hand clearly visible on top of the steering wheel.

She also appeared a bit downcast during the drive. It comes after reports on Wednesday that Spears, 41, and the Iranian-born actor, Asghari, 29, had called it quits after one year of marriage.

In fact, sources told TMZ that Asghari had already moved out of their shared home in Thousand Oaks, California, following an explosive fight regarding Spears’ alleged infidelity.

Prior to their June 2022 nuptials, the pair reportedly signed an iron-clad prenup which Asghari is supposedly trying to renegotiate.

According to reports, the “Family Business” actor wants his estranged wife to cough up some cash in exchange for his silence as he has threatened ”to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

The Grammy winner and Asghari got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating. The pair married during a star-studded ceremony at their home less than one year later.

Before her marriage to Asghari, Spears married Jason Alexander for just 55 hours in 2004. She then wed Kevin Federline that same year, but they called it quits three years later.

Federline and Spears share two sons: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.