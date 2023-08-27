Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Britney Spears has been getting close with a former member of her staff who allegedly has a criminal history, according to reports.

The Grammy award winner, who is in the midst of her divorce from Sam Asghari, has been spending time since her split with a man named Paul Richard Soliz, according to a report by Page Six.

According to the report, the man is a 37-year-old who was allegedly hired about a year ago to work for Spears, 41, in the role of a housekeeper to “clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash.”

Soliz has allegedly been charged with multiple misdemeanors and even a felony and in April 2014 was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace.

An insider, who claims to have knowledge of the situation, says the singer has formed a close bond with her ex-worker and adds, “I’m concerned.”

He was also charged with child endangerment, which was dismissed due to a plea negotiation, according to court records.

In 2016, Soliz was convicted of driving without a license, while a separate charge of driving with a suspended license was dismissed due to a plea negotiation.

Although Soliz was fired, the report adds that Spears has still chosen to spend time with the ex-con and is not trying to hide their new-found friendship.

The “Gimme More” singer was accused by allegedly cheating on Asghari throughout their one-year marriage