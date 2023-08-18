Friday, August 18, 2023 – Britney Spears’ family is reportedly concerned that the singer has no support system in place following her split from her husband Sam Asghari.

The singer, 41, and the actor, 29, wed in June 2022 after five years of dating and it’s been claimed that he recently confronted her over cheating allegations. Asghari officially filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ and listing July 28, 2023, as the date of separation, as first reported by TMZ.

The publication is now claiming he is ‘fully out of her life’ and the star’s family is concerned she no longer has anyone to turn to.

Britney is said to be estranged from her whole family despite patching things up earlier this year. However, TMZ reports that things have ‘soured’ again and they are no longer on speaking terms.

Britney is currently not speaking to her father and has no friends around her. Her children Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, have moved to Hawaii.

A source told the outlet: ‘She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson]. Then there’s her security team, and after that, her support system falls off a cliff.’ We’re told her mom and other family members are very worried.’

According to TMZ, while under her conservatorship, Britney had doctors and specialists to make sure she was doing okay day-to-day, but after it was removed she no longer has that support. Britney has yet to comment on the divorce news but she did break her silence by sharing a bizarre Instagram post about vowing to buy a horse ‘soon.’

According to court docs, Asghari is asking the multi-millionaire for spousal support and to cover his attorney’s fees. In regards to their finances, Asghari’s lawyer Neal Hersh said that things still need to be determined — despite the couple having an ‘iron clad’ prenup in place that protects the singer’s premarital assets.

‘[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party,’ Hersh wrote.

‘There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.’

A source told the outlet that it’s unlikely the prenup will be thrown out and that it’s more likely that ‘Britney will write a check to Sam and that will be the end of it.’

Page Six reported that Britney has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser — who boasts A-list clients such as Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner, and Johnny Depp.

But it’s been alleged that Asghari is threatening to release ‘extraordinarily embarrassing’ about his spouse if she refuses to renegotiate the terms — something a source close to Spears told DailyMail.com is ‘absurd.’ She previously enlisted Wasser’s help in 2008 as she fought her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, over custody of their two sons.

A judge ordered Spears to pay $20,000 a month in child support — a decision that Wasser said the Piece Of Me hitmaker felt ‘great’ about. The monthly payments reportedly increased to $60,000 in 2018 and Kevin has full custody of the boys.

Wasser is a huge proponent for prenups regardless of wealth status as she believes marrying someone is the ‘biggest decision of your life.’

Before walking down the aisle, she encourages couples to work out an agreement ‘about key things like kids, finances and how you plan to care for your parents as they get older.’

Page Six reported on Wednesday that Asghari is ‘focused’ on ‘attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.’

But another source told DailyMail.com: ‘[These claims] are absurd and there is no way her attorney, a former federal prosecutor, would ever let anyone ever extort Britney Spears.’