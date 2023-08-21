Monday, August 21, 2023 – Britney Spears’ estranged husband Sam Asghari has broken his silence following the news that he is filing for divorce from his estranged wife.

In a statement to his Instagram account on Thursday, the actor, 29, wrote: ‘After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.’

He continued: ‘We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,’ adding: ‘S**t happens.’

‘Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.’

Insiders on Thursday told TMZ that Asghari had suspected the Grammy-winning singer had cheated on him with a staffer at the Southern California home they shared, and that video footage shot on the property implicates Spears in being unfaithful.

Asghari was suspicious that the singer described by sources as being in ‘a fragile and hyper-sexualized state’ – had also asked a staffer to film her while she was naked.

Spears’ alleged behavior was described by a source to the outlet as risky ‘to her own safety;’ and that her infidelity was what persuaded Asghari to move forward in his divorce filing.

This comes amid reports the Toxic singer, 41, got physical with Asghari several times and once gave him a black eye as he slept. Asghari reportedly told friends that the pop princess would attack him during their seven years together, sources told TMZ, adding there were numerous fights where security had to step in between the pair.

The model was reportedly left stunned after Britneyq started punching him as he was sleeping in their bed. He was pictured with bruising on his arms and face earlier this year, with sources saying the dates coincide with the alleged attack.

Sources claim that Asghari was concerned with the Toxic star’s fascination with knives, which were littered across the singer’s $11.8 million home in Thousand Oaks, California. One told TMZ that Britney ‘was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.’

The star is also accused of ‘flying off the handle’ at the smallest things, which left Asghari terrified. The latest details in the split come after DailyMail revealed that their relationship had descended into a dark and desperate state in the final weeks of their union.

Sources revealed how Asghari thought he could ‘save her’, only to realize after 13 months of marriage that there may well be no chance of ever ‘saving Britney.’

‘The reality of life with Britney was that it was not fun and it’s not a surprise at all that the marriage didn’t last,’ the insider shared.

Asghari cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ when he filed for divorce from the singer – as sources claim that he felt he couldn’t leave Spears alone. According to court docs, Asghari is asking the multi-millionaire for spousal support and to cover his attorney’s fees.

Asghari’s lawyer Neal Hersh said that their finances need to be determined despite the couple having an ‘iron clad’ prenup in place that protects the singer’s premarital assets.

The prenup stated that he was entitled to ‘$1 million per every two years’ of their marriage, with a cap at $10 million after 15 years, according to US Weekly.

He has also allegedly waived any claims to Britney’s music collection, and his name is not listed on the deeds of their shared home.