Monday, August 21, 2023 – Britney Spears’ estranged husband Sam Asghari will reportedly receive nothing from his prenup with the singer.

The pair, who have been separated for three weeks, are now involved in a messy divorce after Sam began proceedings, claiming he caught her “cheating with a staff member”

Reports claim Britney also asked the staffer to film her naked, and according to TMZ, Sam “believes she hooked up with at least one of the male staff members” at home.

Sam has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, and claimed Britney “attacked” him and began punching him while he slept in their shared bed.

Now sources have told TMZ that Sam will get “no payout” from their divorce, with the prenup “precluding him from getting spousal support”.

He will apparently be allowed to keep any gifts Britney gave him, along with his cars. Sources also claim that the document includes an “extensive confidentiality clause” which will ban Sam from discussing his relationship with the Oops I Did It Again songstress.

Reports have gone on to allege that Sam is set to challenge the prenup, though his representative has confirmed to Daily Star: “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos.

“However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

But TMZ reports that Britney will “gladly pay Sam” for peace of mind if he threatens to leak any of her “challenges” or their “arguments”.

The star could end up handing over several hundred thousand dollars to her ex, with the settlement reportedly including a clause that would force Sam to return the money if he violated a non-disclosure agreement.

Sam, for his part, has released a statement confirming their split, writing: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

The model added: “Sh** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”