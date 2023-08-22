Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – British Serial killer, Lucy Letby may have attacked more than 30 other babies, police fear after officers identified ‘suspicious’ incidents at the hospital where she murdered seven newborns.

Officers are reviewing 4,000 admissions to neonatal units at the Countess of Chester, where the serial killer nurse worked between January 2012 and June 2016 at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Police are believed to be investigating the cases of 30 infants who may have been targeted by Letby but did not die.

These cases are different to the 17 babies involved in the nurse’s trial at Manchester Crown Court.

As reported in The Guardian, this disclosure comes just before Letby’s predicted refusal to attend her sentencing tomorrow, leaving parents of the babies harmed devastated, and without closure.

Letby, 33, will spend the rest of her life in jail after she was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more during her shifts on the hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.The serial killer faces joining only two other women serving whole life sentences.

She was found not guilty of two attempted murder charges but the jury could not reach verdicts on six further counts of attempted murder.

It comes as executives at the Countess of Chester went on the offensive against Whistleblower doctors who say that babies would have survived had managers acted on the warnings given to them about Letby.

Parents of the babies murdered by Letby have demanded a law change to stop ‘cowardly’ offenders from ‘hiding’ when they are sentenced.

The killer nurse is expected to refuse to appear in the dock when the judge imposes her punishment tomorrow.

It means Letby will also avoid listening to victim impact statements, prepared by the families of those she murdered and harmed, explaining how she devastated their lives.

MPs and parents of the infants have demanded new legislation be fast-tracked to force serious offenders to ‘face the music’.

One father, whose twin boys Letby tried to murder, said her refusal to appear at Manchester Crown Court was a ‘slap in the face’ for her victims.

‘I’m so angry that Letby is refusing to come to court to hear her sentence,’ he said.

‘She is a coward and we feel cheated that she will not be present to hear exactly how her terrible actions have affected our boys and our lives.’

‘What gives her the right to refuse to come up from the cells or to tell the judge that she doesn’t intend to listen to his sentence? The law must change. The judge should be given the power to summon her into the dock to face myself, my wife, and all the other victims who desperately want her to hear our victim impact statements.’

The Government is expected to include changes to legislation requiring offenders to be present in court for sentencing in the King’s Speech in November.

The proposals will compel offenders to attend or impose an increased jail sentence if they refuse by making ‘no shows’ a contempt of court.